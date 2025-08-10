Pakistan will deliver decisive response to any Indian aggression: Field Marshal Asim Munir

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that India remains determined to create instability in the region, and Pakistan has made it clear that any Indian aggression will be met with a firm and decisive response.

Addressing the Pakistani community in the US, he said it was an honour to speak to overseas Pakistanis, whom he described as a source of dignity and pride. He emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are not a “brain drain” but a “brain gain” for the country.

He remarked that India seeks to portray itself as a “Vishwaguru” (global leader), but in reality, it falls short. He condemned the Indian intelligence agency RAW for its involvement in transnational terrorist activities, citing incidents such as the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada, the case of eight Indian naval officers in Qatar, and the espionage activities of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Field Marshal said Pakistan had fought a successful diplomatic battle against India’s discriminatory and duplicitous policies. He condemned recent Indian aggression, carried out under “shameful pretenses,” which violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and martyred innocent civilians.

This act, he warned, had brought the region dangerously close to a full-scale war where any miscalculation could have grave consequences. He expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his strategic leadership in preventing an India-Pakistan war and helping stop other conflicts worldwide.

Field Marshal Munir highlighted Pakistan’s resolute and robust military response to India’s provocations, which successfully prevented a wider conflict. He reiterated that Pakistan stands ready to decisively respond to any future Indian aggression.

He stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is not India’s internal matter but an unresolved international issue, in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s assertion that Kashmir is Pakistan’s “jugular vein.” He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for UN Security Council resolutions on the disputed territory.

Speaking about his second US visit in just six weeks, Munir said it symbolized a new phase in Pakistan-US relations, aimed at fostering constructive, lasting, and positive engagement.

He also condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza, calling it one of the worst human tragedies with severe global and regional consequences.

He noted that multiple terrorist organizations, including Khawarij extremists, operate from Afghanistan against Pakistan. He stressed that Pakistan’s development and prosperity are closely tied to the contributions of overseas Pakistanis, whose loyalty to their homeland is evident in their quick responses to calls for aid during national crises.

On social media, Munir warned that while it is a powerful tool, hostile elements exploit it to create “manufactured chaos.” Quoting the Qur’an, he urged caution in verifying information to avoid harming others out of ignorance and later regretting it.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s 64% youth population possesses immense potential, serving as a driving force for the nation’s future. He pointed to recent diplomatic and security successes against India as the result of divine blessing, national unity, political foresight, and the professional excellence of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Concluding his address, Field Marshal Munir said:“The question is no longer if we will rise, but how quickly and with how much strength we will rise. Let us honor the legacy of our forefathers by moving forward with renewed spirit and purpose.”