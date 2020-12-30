PAKvNZ – Fawad Alam hits ton after 11 years

Pakistan may have suffered defeat in first Test match against New Zealand but Fawad Alam’s career-defining performance eclipsed the pain of losing the contest.

The left-handed player showed his mettle and hit a century after a gap of 11 years to put Pakistan on course to save the Test match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Alam scored a superb 102 off 296 balls, resisting the attack by Kiwis bowlers for around six hours and 36 minutes.

He along with Mohammad Rizwan added a helping 165 for the 5th wicket.

Fawad Alam:



1st Test hundred 👉 13 July, 2009

2nd Test hundred 👉 30 December, 2020



Never give up 💪

This is the second Test century for Fawad Alam, who smashed first ton against Sri Lanka in 2009 on his debut.

However, he was dropped from the national team in November 2009 and he joined squad again in August 2020.

It took more than 11 years to the talented player to reach the three-figure milestone for second time in the Test match.

Earlier, Warren Bardsley of Australia had to wait for 14 years and India's Syed Mushtaq had to wait for 12 years to achieve the milestone.

People and cricket gurus have congratulated Alam on his stunning performance against New Zealand.

Didn't leave his country



Didn't retire



Waited for his chance,his time And

Didn't leave his country

Didn't retire

Waited for his chance,his time And

Rest is History <3