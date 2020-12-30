PAKvNZ – Fawad Alam hits ton after 11 years
Share
Pakistan may have suffered defeat in first Test match against New Zealand but Fawad Alam’s career-defining performance eclipsed the pain of losing the contest.
The left-handed player showed his mettle and hit a century after a gap of 11 years to put Pakistan on course to save the Test match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Fawad Alam on his gutsy innings in the first #NZvPAK Test and celebration!#HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/VgSiU3xvMo— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 30, 2020
Alam scored a superb 102 off 296 balls, resisting the attack by Kiwis bowlers for around six hours and 36 minutes.
He along with Mohammad Rizwan added a helping 165 for the 5th wicket.
Fawad Alam:— ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2020
1st Test hundred 👉 13 July, 2009
2nd Test hundred 👉 30 December, 2020
Never give up 💪 pic.twitter.com/3Iu9pvDQ2I
This is the second Test century for Fawad Alam, who smashed first ton against Sri Lanka in 2009 on his debut.
However, he was dropped from the national team in November 2009 and he joined squad again in August 2020.
It took more than 11 years to the talented player to reach the three-figure milestone for second time in the Test match.
Earlier, Warren Bardsley of Australia had to wait for 14 years and India's Syed Mushtaq had to wait for 12 years to achieve the milestone.
People and cricket gurus have congratulated Alam on his stunning performance against New Zealand.
Didn't leave his country— Asif Iqbal Kaimkhani (@KaimkhaniIqbal) December 30, 2020
Didn't retire
Waited for his chance,his time And
Rest is History <3#FawadAlam pic.twitter.com/vyzg1P7Ucz
Pakistan cricket has such a rich history of player FUs to entire cricket establishment - it’s basically one of its foundational pillars - but goddamn if there’s been an FU as glorious as Fawad Alam’s hundred here. pic.twitter.com/euww5rjQDu— Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) December 30, 2020
- PAKvNZ – Fawad Alam hits ton after 11 years07:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- PITB initiates 'Partners in Development Program' to engage local ...06:47 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof pulls out of ...05:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar sworn in as IHC judges05:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Celebrate kindness and compassion, Harry and Meghan release their ...02:30 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to visit Pakistan again next month, Kashif ...10:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Gauahar Khan grooves to the beats of Jhalla Wallah at her wedding ...06:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
-
- How coronavirus affected major sporting events in 202011:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan12:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020