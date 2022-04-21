Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022: Kalabagh/Shahtaj enter main final

ISLAMABAD – Team Kalabagh/Shahtaj booked berth in the main final of the Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022 after edging out BN Polo by 6-5 in the match played here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Thursday.

The crucial match saw both Kalabagh/Shahtaj and BN Polo matching fire-with-fire and playing extremely well till the end as when the final whistle was blown, the match was tied at 5-all. It was then decided in the sudden death chukker, where Kalabagh/Shahtaj showed their dominance as their foreign player Guy Gibrat smashed in the match-winning goal, thus helping his side earn a place in the main final.

Overall, it was Guy Gibrat, who played key role in Kalabagh/Shahtaj victory as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and contributed with three tremendous goals while Malik Salaar and young Hashim Waheed slammed in one goal each.

Team BN Polo also fought well against the winning team but they failed to finish well, thus losing the crucial match by a narrow margin of 5-6. From the losing side, all the five goals were converted by their foreign player Eulogio Celestino, who played superb polo and amused the spectators with his mallet and horse work, but in the end, his efforts proved futile.

The second match of the day saw Sheikh Enterprises defeating Team Kalabagh by 5.5-4. From the winning team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Sheikh Ismail emerged as hero with a classic contribution of three convincing goals while Yousaf and Taimoor Tariq scored one goal apiece. From the losing side, Abdullah Ejaz, Maisam Baloch, Asfandyar Khan and Ibrahim converted one goal each.

Tomorrow (Friday), the only match of the day will be contested between Team Asean and PAF/Rizvi's at 4:45 pm. The winners of this match will qualify for the main final, where they will take on Kalabagh/Shahtaj on Sunday at Islamabad Club Polo Ground.