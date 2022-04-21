Here's how much former PM Imran Khan's air travel cost to national exchequer

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan's air travel from Bani Gala to Prime Minister House is in the news soon after his ouster from power.

The newly installed federal government has revealed that former prime minister Imran Khan’s air travel between his Bani Gala residence and the PM Secretariat has cost the national exchequer Rs984 million. Around Rs512 million was spent on maintenance and Rs472 million on in-flight costs over the last 44 months.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted this issue of hefty expenditure in the previous government despite the fact that Khan pledged to cut spending, end corruption and repatriate public funds.

Following the presser, the PML-N leader shared an official breakdown of the helicopter expenses.

According to the breakdown, the chopper was used for a total of 2,723 flying hours from August 2018 to March 2022 with an average cost of Rs275,000 per hour.

It showed that a big chunk was spent on maintenance in 2020 when Rs220.721 million were allocated and used. Khan’s air travel was increased last year when it flew for 800.9 flying hours.

The recent development comes as Pakistani politicians call each other out over poverty and high debt levels. In 2018, the National Assembly was informed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his tenure used helicopters for 2,167 hours.

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also remained in the limelight as he claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s air travel cost around Rs55 per kilometre.

Speaking to the media, the outspoken PTI leader said Khan’s commute via helicopter did not cost much and a helicopter wasn’t much expensive.

Chaudhry justified the use of helicopter, saying the premier used a chopper so that his movement does not create problems for the masses.