Indian troops kill two more youth in IOK

SRINAGAR - Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, killed two more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian district on Tuesday.

The killing of the youth triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area.

It is to mention here that the latest killings have raised the number of martyred youth to 19 since last Wednesday.