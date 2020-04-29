Indian troops kill two more youth in IOK
11:01 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, killed two more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian district on Tuesday.
The killing of the youth triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area.
It is to mention here that the latest killings have raised the number of martyred youth to 19 since last Wednesday.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 346 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar to ...02:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
- No truth in ending lockdown reports on Thursday: Sindh govt12:11 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Petrol price likely to go down by Rs20 per litre for May10:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- 28 Pakistani enterprises participate in cloud exhibition in Jinan, ...09:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- PTI lawmaker Sidra Imran tests negative for coronavirus07:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Oscars 2021 will allow streamed films due to COVID-19 pandemic
03:56 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- Shaniera Akram hopes Pakistan will beat coronavirus pandemic soon03:12 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities pay tribute to Irrfan Khan02:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- British PM Boris Johnson's fiancee gives birth to baby boy02:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020