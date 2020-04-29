Indian troops kill two more youth in IOK
Web Desk
11:01 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
Indian troops kill two more youth in IOK
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, killed two more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian district on Tuesday.

The killing of the youth triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area.

It is to mention here that the latest killings have raised the number of martyred youth to 19 since last Wednesday.

More From This Category
No truth in ending lockdown reports on Thursday: ...
12:11 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
Petrol price likely to go down by Rs20 per litre ...
10:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
28 Pakistani enterprises participate in cloud ...
09:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
PTI lawmaker Sidra Imran tests negative for ...
07:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pakistan, Iran discuss resuming cross-border ...
07:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pakistani-American community leader in Texas dies ...
06:19 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Oscars 2021 will allow streamed films due to COVID-19 pandemic
03:56 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr