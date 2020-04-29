Faisal Edhi's COVID-19 second test comes positive again

ISLAMABAD - The head of the Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi’s second coronavirus test has come positive once again on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the second test was conducted on April 27 at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in the federal capital.

Faisal Edhi has quarantined himself after he was tested positive for the COVID-19 .

Earlier, Faisal Edhi was tested positive for the pandemic on April 21 in Islamabad where he called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to present him a cheque of Rs 10 million for Corona Relief Fund.

The coronavirus test of Prime Minister Imran Khan was also conducted as he had met Faisal Edhi which was later tested negative for COVID-19.