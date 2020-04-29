Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times. The actor, had been battling a colon infection in intensive care.

The actor’s team officially confirmed the news with a statement:

‘I trust, I have surrendered,’ these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer.

And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away."

"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’."

In March 2018, Khan revealed he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer.

After receiving extensive treatment in London, he returned to India for the shooting of Angrezi Medium. The movie ran in cinemas for just a day before halls all over India had been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor has achieved considerable success in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Some of his famous movies include The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium, Piku, Blackmail, Haider. He was recognised in the west with hits such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Inferno.

One of his films, The Warrior, helmed by British director Asif Kapadia, won the Bafta award for best British film.

Fellow actors and friends mourn the loss of Khan on Twitter:

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you🙏❤️😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

