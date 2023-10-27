YouTuber Aliza Sehar reacts to her leaked video

Aliza Sehar, a prominent social media influencer, is well-known for her desi content, providing an insightful look into rural life in Pakistan. Her unique perspective on rural living has garnered widespread admiration from her audience.

Aliza Sehar has gained recognition as a highly dedicated YouTuber, especially for her pioneering work that resonates with viewers worldwide. Her videos showcasing life in a Pakistani village have gone viral, attracting a global audience.

Recently, her alleged private video was leaked online. The video is making rounds on the internet platforms.

Reacting to the video, Sehar shared her side of the story. She said that she went to the FIA cybercrime office in Multan for taking action against the culprit who leaked her video. She said they got the location of the video leaker in Qatar. She revealed that the man is from Okara and right now he is residing in Qatar. When the cybercrime contacted him, he admitted that he had edited the video but said that he did not leak it.

While tears rolling on her face, Aliza said she would not have let that man go if he was in Pakistan.

She said that the cybercrime unit was very supportive in this whole matter. She also lauded the netizens who supported her in this difficult time.