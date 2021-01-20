Danish Taimoor pens down a heartfelt note for Ayeza Khan on 30th birthday
Web Desk
04:51 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Danish Taimoor pens down a heartfelt note for Ayeza Khan on 30th birthday
Share

Every now and then Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor share a glimpse of their life, leaving their fanbase awe-struck.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress recently turned 30, and the ever dotting husband Danish took this opportunity to compliment his wife.

Sharing a click on his Instagram handle, the Mehar Posh actor penned a heartfelt note,

“I cannot imagine a single second of my life without this woman, and the beautiful family she has provided me with.”

“I can’t thank you enough for the amount of peace and love you have brought to my worldI hope we continue to grow like this and be with each other till the very last breathe of our lives.”

Ayeza Khan had also thanked everyone for best wishes and love.

"You guys brought me so much joy on my special day. The amount of love I received last night is inexpressible for me. But still Thank you, to my fans, my family, and my friends. Love you guys XOXO ????

Thank you"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor got married in 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan celebrates 30th birthday 04:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

Pakistani sweetheart Ayeza Khan has just turned 30.  Born on January 15th, 1991, Khan witnessed a dramatic surge ...

More From This Category
Alia Bhatt rushed to hospital amid shooting for ...
05:47 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
WATCH - Trailer of Hareem Shah's first web series ...
02:19 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Is Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic in Peshawar?
12:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
‘Sajid Khan asked me to hold his genitals’, ...
11:55 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
Pakistan’s only The All Girl band takes the ...
07:17 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Chinese children's performance on Sohni Dharti ...
07:58 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alia Bhatt rushed to hospital amid shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
05:47 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr