Danish Taimoor pens down a heartfelt note for Ayeza Khan on 30th birthday

Every now and then Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor share a glimpse of their life, leaving their fanbase awe-struck.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress recently turned 30, and the ever dotting husband Danish took this opportunity to compliment his wife.

Sharing a click on his Instagram handle, the Mehar Posh actor penned a heartfelt note,

“I cannot imagine a single second of my life without this woman, and the beautiful family she has provided me with.”

“I can’t thank you enough for the amount of peace and love you have brought to my worldI hope we continue to grow like this and be with each other till the very last breathe of our lives.”

Ayeza Khan had also thanked everyone for best wishes and love.

"You guys brought me so much joy on my special day. The amount of love I received last night is inexpressible for me. But still Thank you, to my fans, my family, and my friends. Love you guys XOXO ????

Thank you"

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor got married in 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.