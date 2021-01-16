Ayeza Khan celebrates 30th birthday

Pakistani sweetheart Ayeza Khan has just turned 30.

Born on January 15th, 1991, Khan witnessed a dramatic surge in her popularity with Meray Paas Tum Ho. The queen of hearts is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with 7.9 million followers.

The Mehar Posh star thanked fans for their love and support, and penned a gratitude birthday note:

"You guys brought me so much joy on my special day. The amount of love I received last night is inexpressible for me. But still Thank you, to my fans, my family, and my friends. Love you guys XOXO .Thank you"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Birthday love poured for the actress as her co-stars from the entertainment industry showered her with wishes.

Imran Abbas wished his best friend with a throwback picture of the two, “Happy birthday @ayezakhan.ak.”

Kinza Hashmi wished, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous and my favourite @ayezakhan.ak. May Allah protect you from evil eyes.”

Sami Khan extended sweet birthday wishes to Ayeza, saying “Happy birthday@ayezakhan.ak...Khush raho, abaad raho. Keep shining brighter every year.”

Osman Khalid also wished her co-star with a sweet birthday note praising her optimistic persona:

"Happy birthday, Ayeza! You've been a godsend not only with your brilliant acting, but with a rare - and infectious - positive energy that I've been trying to achieve for 34 years now. Kesay kar leti ho aap?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osman Khalid Butt (@aclockworkobi)

Ayeza's Yaariyan co-stars Momal Sheikh and Junaid Khan also wished her:

Khan is all set to star in Hum TV’s Chupke Chupke alongside Osman Khalid Butt.