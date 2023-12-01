Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui to welcome first child

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani celebrity couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui as they anticipate the arrival of their first child together.

This moment signifies a fresh chapter for Zara and Asad, who tied the knot in 2017. The couple has been vocal about their aspiration to start a family, and they are now overjoyed to finally embrace the anticipation of their first baby.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Zara has encountered the prospect of pregnancy. In 2021, she and her husband were expecting a baby boy. However, tragedy struck when Zara endured a miscarriage at six months into the pregnancy.

The actress took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, posting a heartfelt picture alongside her husband.

The announcement of their pregnancy was met with a wave of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Many expressed their delight for the couple, sending warm wishes as they embark on this exciting journey into parenthood.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Nov-2023/did-jannat-mirza-get-married-in-secret