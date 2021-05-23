Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her pregnancy status

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has left her fans confused about her pregnancy status in a recent interview.

Sarah Khan has recently appeared in a show hosted by Nida Yasir. Sarah was asked a question about the good news of expecting a baby by the host.

In response to the question Sarah said, “We didn’t share the news of expecting a baby, I will definitely share it with my fans when I think it is the time to share. We have just randomly shared posts related to it and fans have taken out this meaning from our posts and assumed that we are expecting a child.”

Sarah Khan has not completely denied the rumors. Sarah and her husband Falak have previously shared posts related to pregnancy and Quranic verses about having offspring which fueled the rumors of expecting a baby.