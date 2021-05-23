Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her pregnancy status
Web Desk
03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021
Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her pregnancy status
Share

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has left her fans confused about her pregnancy status in a recent interview.

Sarah Khan has recently appeared in a show hosted by Nida Yasir. Sarah was asked a question about the good news of expecting a baby by the host.

In response to the question Sarah said, “We didn’t share the news of expecting a baby, I will definitely share it with my fans when I think it is the time to share. We have just randomly shared posts related to it and fans have taken out this meaning from our posts and assumed that we are expecting a child.”

Sarah Khan has not completely denied the rumors. Sarah and her husband Falak have previously shared posts related to pregnancy and Quranic verses about having offspring which fueled the rumors of expecting a baby.

More From This Category
Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan shows off golf ...
02:15 PM | 23 May, 2021
Mahira Khan’s new dance video goes viral
01:31 PM | 23 May, 2021
Yasra Rizvi, husband welcome baby boy
11:38 AM | 23 May, 2021
Pakistan’s tallest young cricketer is hopeful ...
09:18 PM | 22 May, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan's 'seven rules' for daughter ...
10:14 PM | 22 May, 2021
Why Shoaib Malik wants to cut off Shaista ...
10:34 PM | 22 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her pregnancy status
03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr