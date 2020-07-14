Yasir Hussain shares his sentiments on Esra Bilgic becoming the ambassador of Pakistani brands

A few months ago, Yasir Hussain raised his voice over PTV airing Dirilis Ertugrul and now he is concerned about Turkish actors being appointed as ambassador's of Pakistani brands.

Pakistan's Q Mobile recently announced that Esra Bilgic is their next brand ambassador. And while Ertugrul fans are super excited, Yasir isn't very pleased after hearing this news.

Taking to Instagram he lashed out as to why Bilgic has been given the ambassadorship of a Pakistani brand.

Hussain asks, "Don't you think a Pakistani brand should have a Pakistani ambassador? Not Indian or Turkish?"

He continued, "Is Mahira, Saba, Sonya, Minal, Aiman, Amar, Zara, Haniya, Sana, Yumna, Armeena, Sara, Hira... anyone not worthy enough to be a brand ambassador for a Pakistani brand?"

Concluding his note, the Lahore Se Aagey actor says, "Support Pakistani actors. Pakistan Zindabad. I didn't take Iqra's name because she is already a mobile brand ambassador."

Pakistani fans are smitten with the entire cast of Dirilis Ertugrul, especially Bilgic. Last week, rumours about her becoming the ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi had been rife on social media.

What are your views on this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below and stay tuned for more!