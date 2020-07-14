Nadia Jamil updates her fans about her recovery after chemo

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, has proved that she is strong woman and will continue to fight against her illness till she wins.

Taking to social media to open up about her journey, Jamil has shared how it has "been an unforgettable struggle."

Its been an unforgettable struggle.Chemo is a battle.But Im without fear,in solitude held tight,cocooned in Allahs Love.Every lesson sent I try 2 learn.Pain,sickness is all a journey 2 healing,& Patience.Bad Sepsis,sugar 600,nearly wnt in2 coma. Alhamdolillah now getting better💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/6RaQx1t6dP — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 10, 2020

"Chemo is a battle," she said. "But I'm without fear, in solitude held tight, cocooned in Allah's love. Every lesson sent I try to learn. Pain, sickness is all a journey to healing and patience. Bad Sepsis, sugar 600, nearly went into coma."

New post chemo issue is I'm now diabetic. Have 2 learn to take insulin injections. And must start a healthy lifestyle. Once I'm out of hospital that is. Still weak & wobbly but thanking you all so much for your loved support & prayers. You helped me sail through it. Alhamdolillah — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 10, 2020

While giving an update about her recovery, Jamil talked about that she has contracted diabetes and will have to make some lifestyle changes in order to stay healthy.

"New post chemo issue is I'm now diabetic. Have to learn to take insulin injections. And must start a healthy lifestyle. Once I'm out of hospital that is."

She also revealed that she is "now getting better" and thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery.

"Still weak & wobbly but thanking you all so much for your loved support & prayers. You helped me sail through it."

Hands shaking now so signing off. Please pray I manage to eat a little. Have only had an apple and half a croissant in the whole week.

Allah give strength to the weak & hot food, fresh clean water to everyone.

Take nothing 4 granted. Not even a sip of water going down your throat — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 10, 2020

She concluded her post with a positive message, writing, "Take nothing for granted. Not even a sip of water going down your throat."

We hope and pray that Jamil recovers to be in great health so that we get to see more of her phenomenal acting skills on our screens.

