Sajal Aly to grace Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat's music video

Lollywood's top notch actress, Sajal Aly, is pairing up with music legends for her upcoming project. The Sinf-e-Aahan star who is known for her versatility and acting prowess will be gracing the screen in Abida Parveen and Shafqat Amanat's latest song.

Parveen and Amanat — two notable names of Pakistani music industry who have given back to back classics — will be working together on Laghzish-e-Mastana.

With Aly's regal charisma and Parveen-Amanat's vocal magic, the music video is sure to hit the charts.

According to media outlets, the highly anticipated music video is directed by Saqib Malik, and will premiere on 18th August.

On the acting front, Aly made her Hollywood debut in Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It?