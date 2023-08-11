Sajal Aly to grace Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat's music video

Lollywood's top notch actress, Sajal Aly, is pairing up with music legends for her upcoming project. The Sinf-e-Aahan star who is known for her versatility and acting prowess will be gracing the screen in Abida Parveen and Shafqat Amanat's latest song.
Parveen and Amanat — two notable names of Pakistani music industry who have given back to back classics — will be working together on Laghzish-e-Mastana.
With Aly's regal charisma and Parveen-Amanat's vocal magic, the music video is sure to hit the charts.
View this post on Instagram
According to media outlets, the highly anticipated music video is directed by Saqib Malik, and will premiere on 18th August.
On the acting front, Aly made her Hollywood debut in Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It?
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.5
|296.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.8
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.86
|771.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.85
|40.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.3
|42.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.73
|37.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.03
|754.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.