Pakistani designer's daughter sets the floor on fire at Anzela Abbasi's wedding

Lollywood actors Shamoon and Javeria Abbasi's daughter Anzela Abbasi's fairytale wedding has been the center of attention for quite some time. From the gothic-themed event to the luxurious shendi, Anzela's matrimonial affair has become wedding of the season.

While the up-and-coming actress has proven to be a fashion icon, her iconic wedding was no less than a pop culture moment. Surrounded by glitz and glam, Anzela's wedding saw many moments that warranted netizens' attention.

One such moment was Parishae Adnan's dance performance for the bride and groom on the Bollywood classic, Barso Re, giving the ever so gorgeous Aishwarya Rai a run for her money.

Parishae is the daughter of celebrated Pakistani designer Amir Adnan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weddings by khushnood (WBK) (@weddingsbykhushnood)

Anzela Abbasi got married to Tashfeen Ansari recently. The wedding arranged by her single mother, Javeria Abbasi, received praises from millions of people, however, Shamoon Abbasi was nowhere to be seen on his daughter's big day, stirring curiosity among fans which were later fueled by Abbasi's cryptic post.

Shamoon and Javeria tied the knot in 1997 and divorced in 2009.