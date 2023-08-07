Inside Anzela Abbasi and Tashfeen Ansari's gothic-themed reception

Anzela Abbasi is on cloud nine as she celebrates the most joyful weekend of her life, saying "I do" to the love of her life. The entire wedding has been a delight, with heartwarming moments shared between mother and daughter, Javeria Abbasi, making it truly special. The pictures and videos capturing their precious bond during the functions are absolutely heartwarming.
Last night's reception for Anzela Abbasi was a sight to behold, as the couple opted for a dark-themed party. The bride and groom looked stunning, dressed elegantly in shades of burgundy and black, adding a touch of sophistication to the festivities.
The star-studded night was a traditional affair and the guest list included Pakistani celebrities who were spotted mingling with Abbasis.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
