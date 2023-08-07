Inside Anzela Abbasi and Tashfeen Ansari's gothic-themed reception

Anzela Abbasi is on cloud nine as she celebrates the most joyful weekend of her life, saying "I do" to the love of her life. The entire wedding has been a delight, with heartwarming moments shared between mother and daughter, Javeria Abbasi, making it truly special. The pictures and videos capturing their precious bond during the functions are absolutely heartwarming.

Last night's reception for Anzela Abbasi was a sight to behold, as the couple opted for a dark-themed party. The bride and groom looked stunning, dressed elegantly in shades of burgundy and black, adding a touch of sophistication to the festivities.

The star-studded night was a traditional affair and the guest list included Pakistani celebrities who were spotted mingling with Abbasis.