Won't budge on 'Azadi' even if put in D-class cell, Imran Khan tells PTI, Pakistanis through his lawyer (VIDEO)

RAWLPINDI – Naeem Haider Panjotha, the attorney for former prime minister Imran Khan, shared on Monday that the PTI leader is being kept in "distressing conditions" and given "C-Class jail facilities" in prison at Attock Jail.

Panjotha held a media talk after meeting PTI leader in jail on Monday afternoon for an hour and 45 minutes.

He described his meeting with Imran, saying: "I questioned Khan sahab about the situation in jail following his incarceration. He said that he was being held in a cramped, dark C-Class room where, he claimed, is a public lavatory without a shower.

He claimed that the jail is full of ants in the evening and flies in the morning.

Regarding food, Khab sahib said that he is receiving the customary 'daal' and 'saag', but he claimed that he had no complaints about this. He said that even if they held him in a D-Class jail, he is ready for it too.

Panjotha claimed, "Khan sahab asked me to tell the media that he will never accept slavery," adding that the PTI chairman also gave gratitude to party members and senior leadership for their "steadfastness".

The attorney said, in reference to Imran's detention on Saturday, "Khan sahib also said that his house was attacked for the third time and attempts were made to break the door of Bushra Bibi's and his bedroom."

According to Panjotha, the PTI leader instructed the party's legal team to file a lawsuit against individuals who "attacked" and "hijacked" Zaman Park.

Moreover, he said that the PTI core committee will take the next steps after consulting with me. No decision will be made by a lone individual.

Imran was also quoted by the lawyer as saying that people should keep up their "war against slavery" and their nonviolent demonstrations.

In addition, Panjotha said that Imran was forbidden from speaking to or meeting with anybody on the phone. "Since his arrest, I am the only person to have met him," he revealed.

اٹک جیل میں عمران خان صاحب سے ملاقات کے بعد. pic.twitter.com/jRsFUcHEOD — Naeem Haider Panjutha (@NaeemPanjuthaa) August 7, 2023

Imran Khan, 70, was arrested on Friday from his Lahore's Zaman Park residence after a judge ordered to put the cricketer-turned-politician behind bars for three years besides banning him from active politics for next five years.