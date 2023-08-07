Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed hosts intimate dinner, serenading friends with music

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, the endearing duo of Pakistani showbiz, have melted hearts once again with their recent public appearance. After facing separation rumours in the past, the two lovebirds are back together and stronger than ever.

The couple seems to be having a fantastic time lately, enjoying the company of their close friends and family. They even took a trip to Lahore to spend quality time with their loved ones. A delightful dinner and a soulful musical night were among the highlights of their recent gatherings, attended by friends like Qasim Yar Tiwana, Aima Baig, and Adnan Qazi.

Hocane couldn't resist sharing some beautiful pictures with her husband on her social media, and Aima Baig also joined in by posting some of the lovely moments captured during the get-together.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Udaari, Mushq, Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Badzaat, Meri Shehzadi, and will next be seen in Jhol by Shahid Shafaat.

Saeed, on the other hand, was seen in Suno Chanda 2, Prem Gali, Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum, Meri Shehzadi, and is currently working in Jhok Sarkar.