Urwa Hocane shares snacks made by her "favourite chef"

Noor Fatima 11:18 PM | 2 Aug, 2023
Source: Urwa Hocane (Instagram)

Lollywood's power couple, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, is adding zhuzh to couple goals. Happily married since 2016, the pair has been dominating the entertainment industry on and off screen. With millions of fans of the couple — and the actors individually — Saeed and Hocane are one of the hottest pairs to grace the fraternity.

In yet another social media post, the duo showcased their love for each other. A recent Instagram story shared by the Udaari famed diva showed how Saeed is ready to switch his career and become a chef for his darling wife.

"Mini burgers made by my favourite chef," Hocane excitedly shared as she tagged her husband, alongside a picture of the scrumptious snack.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Udaari, Mushq, Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat, Meri Shehzadi, and will next be seen in Jhol by Shahid Shafaat.

Saeed, on the other hand, was seen in Suno Chanda 2, Prem Gali, Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum, Meri Shehzadi, and is currently working in Jhok Sarkar

Urwa, Farhan's lovable couple photos put separation rumours to rest

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

