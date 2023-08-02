Urwa Hocane shares snacks made by her "favourite chef"

Lollywood's power couple, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, is adding zhuzh to couple goals. Happily married since 2016, the pair has been dominating the entertainment industry on and off screen. With millions of fans of the couple — and the actors individually — Saeed and Hocane are one of the hottest pairs to grace the fraternity.
In yet another social media post, the duo showcased their love for each other. A recent Instagram story shared by the Udaari famed diva showed how Saeed is ready to switch his career and become a chef for his darling wife.
"Mini burgers made by my favourite chef," Hocane excitedly shared as she tagged her husband, alongside a picture of the scrumptious snack.
On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Udaari, Mushq, Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat, Meri Shehzadi, and will next be seen in Jhol by Shahid Shafaat.
Saeed, on the other hand, was seen in Suno Chanda 2, Prem Gali, Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum, Meri Shehzadi, and is currently working in Jhok Sarkar.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
