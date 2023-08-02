PM Shehbaz begins farewell meetings, invites military top brass to PM House for dinner

ISLAMABAD – Just days before completion of the five-year tenure of the current National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday started farewell meetings.
On the first day of his farewell meetings, Sharif invited the top brass of the Pakistan Army to the Prime Minister House and hosted a lavish dinner for them.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
