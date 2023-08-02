PM Shehbaz begins farewell meetings, invites military top brass to PM House for dinner

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.

Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.

More to follow...