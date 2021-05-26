Pakistani mangoes set to enter Australian market: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has managed to enter the Australian mango market after two mango treatment facilities in the south asian country have been approved for export of Mangoes, PM’s aide Razak Dawood said Tuesday.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment shared a series of tweets about the development. ‘Two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan, Mustafa Farm, and IAC, have been approved by Australian authorities for export of mangoes from Pakistan’, a tweet reads.

In another tweet, Dawood felicitated the two companies for the achievement and also hailed the facilitation provided by Consul General at Sydney.

A senior official of IAC while speaking with an English newspaper said ‘it is good news, however, we need to promote our product to make its place in the global market’. Adding that, Australia grew its own mangoes but its weather conditions were opposite as compared to Pakistan. Thus, when we have mango season, which comes in summer, it is winter in Australia’.

The contrasting climate helped us availing the opportunity to increase our mango exports and earn foreign exchange for the country.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of Pakistan Sydney commenting on the matter said that the fresh mangoes from south Asian country are permitted for import into Australia subject to the condition that the mangoes must undergo pre-export hot water dipping treatment or irradiation treatment in one of the approved facilities.

Let it be known that country’s mango exports to Australia have increased from 2 tonnes in 2013 to 79 tonnes in 2019, increasing Pakistan’s share in imports from 0.2 percent in 2013 to 8.7 percent in 2019.

Last year, the Australian ambassador shared his photos eating Pakistani mangoes in a pure desi style to truly enjoy the sweet edible stone fruit.