John Cena faces backlash over calling Taiwan a country

Web Desk
04:10 PM | 26 May, 2021
US wrestling superstar John Cena apologised to Chinese fans over his statement regarding calling Taiwan a country during an interview to promote his latest film Fast & Furious 9.

The 44-year-old said Taiwan would be the first "country" to see the latest Fast & Furious while speaking to Taiwanese television TVBS earlier this month,

China regards Taiwan as its province, an assertion that most of the self-ruled, democratic island rejects.

Joining a list of international celebrities, Cena provoked the wrath of an increasingly nationalistic Chinese public over his comments about Taiwan.

"I made one mistake. I am very, very sorry for this mistake," Cena said in Mandarin in a video posted on his account on Weibo, a Twitter-like microblog popular in China.

"I have to say now, something that's very, very, very, very, very important - I love and respect China and the Chinese people," he said, without mentioning Taiwan.

On the work front, the film has been a box office hit in mainland China since its open on May 21.

Over the last weekend, China accounted for $135 million of the movie's $162 million in revenue, according to US.entertainment publication Variety.

