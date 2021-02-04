John Cena, other WWE stars to visit Pakistan in July

ISLAMABAD – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena along with other wrestlers will arrive in Pakistan at the invitation of a private company.

The 43-year-old American professional wrestler John Cena will visit the South Asian country at the invitation of a private corporation in coming July.

According to the sources, professional wrestling competitions will be held in Karachi and Islamabad. Other professional wrestlers will also accompany John Cena in the visit.

Earlier, many wrestlers have participated in the Ring of Pakistan event last year.