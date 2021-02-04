John Cena, other WWE stars to visit Pakistan in July
Share
ISLAMABAD – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena along with other wrestlers will arrive in Pakistan at the invitation of a private company.
The 43-year-old American professional wrestler John Cena will visit the South Asian country at the invitation of a private corporation in coming July.
According to the sources, professional wrestling competitions will be held in Karachi and Islamabad. Other professional wrestlers will also accompany John Cena in the visit.
Earlier, many wrestlers have participated in the Ring of Pakistan event last year.
Grand Wrestling Season 2018: 25 Int’l wrestlers ... 09:45 AM | 29 Jul, 2018
ISLAMABAD - As many as 25 international wrestlers from 20 countries including USA, UK, Germany, France, and Belgium ...
- John Cena, other WWE stars to visit Pakistan in July11:42 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Chinese Covid-19 vaccine not suitable for senior citizens, pregnant ...11:15 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Five KP cops suspended, booked for beating up women in Swat (VIDEO)10:41 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Israeli army razes Palestinian Bedouin village for second time in ...10:10 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
- PAKvSA: Green Shirts win toss, bat against Proteas in second Test09:37 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
-
- Amanda Cerny gives witty response to those mocking her for backing ...05:10 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- A beautiful journey! Iqra Aziz pens a note for the cast-crew of Khuda ...04:01 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
-
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021