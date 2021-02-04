Shehbaz Sharif shifted to hospital as health deteriorates
Web Desk
12:05 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif shifted to hospital as health deteriorates
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been shifted to Inmol hospital as his health deteriorates on Thursday.

The 69-year-old was shifted to Inmol Cancer Hospital after he felt unwell; the former Chief Minister Punjab is afflicted with blood cancer, and will undergo a PET scan at the hospital.

The Punjab government has formed a six-member medical board to examine him. The board was constituted in the direction of the accountability court. Board will examine Shehbaz’s health and submit a report in this regard to the health department.

The six-member board includes Prof Khalid Mahmood (Chairman), Prof Saeed Ahmed, Prof Saima Ameer, Prof Rana Adil, Prof Khadija, and Dr Abbas Khokhar.

Earlier, Judge Jawadul Hassan of the accountability court issued a written order regarding the formation of a medical board to examine Shehbaz Sharif.

The accused is a patient of brain tumour and cancer, and his legal right to get his medical reports could not be neglected.

He has been currently imprisoned at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Saaf Pani Company case, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case, and money laundering case. 

