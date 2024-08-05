Dr. Shahid Siddique’s son confesses to hiring shooter for father’s murder

LAHORE – PTI founding member and owner of Lahore hospital Dr Shahid Siddique was murdered last Friday in provincial capital, and now shocking details surfaced as probe is underway.
The deceased's son Qayyum Shahid confessed to planning his father's murder. During probe, Qayyum admitted to hiring a gunman to kill his father, driven by his desire to marry someone his father opposed and his father’s refusal to provide financial support.
He also acknowledged being behind a previous attempt on his father's life in Chohang eight months earlier, for which he paid Rs 5 million to a hired shooter, revealing that he had already paid part of the sum and planned to settle the rest after the murder.
After his confession, Qayyum has been arrested and charged. Shockingly, the accused led his father’s funeral prayers.
Police said Dr. Siddique was with Qayyum and his brother Sajid when he was shot. After finishing prayers at Khizra Mosque in Valencia Town, Dr. Siddique was approached by an unknown gunman while heading to his car. The shooter managed to escape the scene.
Dr. Siddique was hit by four bullets and he succumbed to gun wounds in nearby hospital.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.