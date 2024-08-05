Dr. Shahid Siddique’s son confesses to hiring shooter for father’s murder

LAHORE – PTI founding member and owner of Lahore hospital Dr Shahid Siddique was murdered last Friday in provincial capital, and now shocking details surfaced as probe is underway.

The deceased's son Qayyum Shahid confessed to planning his father's murder. During probe, Qayyum admitted to hiring a gunman to kill his father, driven by his desire to marry someone his father opposed and his father’s refusal to provide financial support.

He also acknowledged being behind a previous attempt on his father's life in Chohang eight months earlier, for which he paid Rs 5 million to a hired shooter, revealing that he had already paid part of the sum and planned to settle the rest after the murder.

After his confession, Qayyum has been arrested and charged. Shockingly, the accused led his father’s funeral prayers.

Police said Dr. Siddique was with Qayyum and his brother Sajid when he was shot. After finishing prayers at Khizra Mosque in Valencia Town, Dr. Siddique was approached by an unknown gunman while heading to his car. The shooter managed to escape the scene.

Dr. Siddique was hit by four bullets and he succumbed to gun wounds in nearby hospital.