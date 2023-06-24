Qurbani bull kills minor boy by dragging him in Karachi streets (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A heart-wrenching incident surfaced in the Sindh capital, as a minor boy was dragged to death by a furious bull ahead of Eid ul Adha.

As people across Pakistan are buying animals ahead of the Festival of Sacrifice to commemorate Sunnat e Ibrahimi, experts warn of extreme caution as some of these animals, especially bulls and camels are capable to kill humans.

In a recent incident in Sector 11-G area of port city, a 12-year-old boy identified as Ibrahim was dragged to death by a raging bull. A CCTV clip of the incident surfaced on social sites, showing the four-legged animal running frantically while the boy was entangled in the rope.

#Karachi نیو کراچی گودھرا اسٹاپ کے قریب افسوسناک حادثہ پیش آیا۔۔ قربانی کیلئے لایا ہوا بیک بپھر گیا۔۔ بیل سے کھیلتا ہوا بچے کے پیر میں رسی پھنس گئی۔۔ بیل بھاگتا رہا بچے کو زمین پر رگڑتا رہا، 12 سالہ ابراہیم واقعے میں جاں بحق ہوگیا۔#EidUlAdha2023 #Qurbani2023 #bullrun pic.twitter.com/IoB0CghluI — shahmir khan (@shahmir52_khan) June 23, 2023

Locals tried to stop the animal, but the bull attempted to escape, and dragged the child for nearly a kilometre, leaving him severally injured.

The boy with critical injuries was moved to a local hospital where he breathes his last.