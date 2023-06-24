Qurbani bull kills minor boy by dragging him in Karachi streets (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A heart-wrenching incident surfaced in the Sindh capital, as a minor boy was dragged to death by a furious bull ahead of Eid ul Adha.
As people across Pakistan are buying animals ahead of the Festival of Sacrifice to commemorate Sunnat e Ibrahimi, experts warn of extreme caution as some of these animals, especially bulls and camels are capable to kill humans.
In a recent incident in Sector 11-G area of port city, a 12-year-old boy identified as Ibrahim was dragged to death by a raging bull. A CCTV clip of the incident surfaced on social sites, showing the four-legged animal running frantically while the boy was entangled in the rope.
نیو کراچی گودھرا اسٹاپ کے قریب افسوسناک حادثہ پیش آیا۔۔ قربانی کیلئے لایا ہوا بیک بپھر گیا۔۔ بیل سے کھیلتا ہوا بچے کے پیر میں رسی پھنس گئی۔۔ بیل بھاگتا رہا بچے کو زمین پر رگڑتا رہا، 12 سالہ ابراہیم واقعے میں جاں بحق ہوگیا۔#EidUlAdha2023 #Qurbani2023 #bullrun pic.twitter.com/IoB0CghluI— shahmir khan (@shahmir52_khan) June 23, 2023
Locals tried to stop the animal, but the bull attempted to escape, and dragged the child for nearly a kilometre, leaving him severally injured.
The boy with critical injuries was moved to a local hospital where he breathes his last.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
