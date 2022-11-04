Fake cops rob Pakistani national in Kuwait

09:54 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Fake cops rob Pakistani national in Kuwait
Source: Twitter
Share

CAIRO – A Pakistan national was robbed off by two men impersonating as personnel of Kuwaiti police in Al Jahra governorate.

A report shared by a Kuwaiti newspaper, Al Anba, stated that the suspects took away KD600 from the Pakistani man, who works as a crane driver in the Western Asian country.

The 41-year-old expatriate was driving the crane when two young men stopped him and introduced themselves as plainclothes police.

One of the suspects had donned traditional Kuwaiti dress while other was wearing sports outfit. They asked the Pakistani man to check his ID card and his wallet.

When he did, they seized the wallet with the KD600 inside and fled from the scene, the report said.

Kuwait suspends entry for travellers from ... 02:46 PM | 11 May, 2021

KUWAIT – Kuwait has suspended direct commercial flights from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until ...

More From This Category
ISPR rejects "baseless and irresponsible ...
11:19 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
More details pour in about the man who attacked ...
10:51 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Arshad Sharif killing: Pakistani team completes ...
10:23 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Türkiye, Egypt and UAE condemn attack on Imran ...
07:56 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Punjab Police fail to register FIR against ...
07:21 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
More facts emerge as police interrogate suspect ...
06:53 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Kumail Nanjiani to collect funds for flood victims
08:12 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr