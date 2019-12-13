Punjab government decides to compensate damage caused to vehicles during PIC attack
Web Desk
12:22 PM | 13 Dec, 2019
Punjab government decides to compensate damage caused to vehicles during PIC attack
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to compensate the damage caused to vehicles by violent lawyers during the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack in Lahore.

According to media details, Rs50,000 will be given to 800cc cars, Rs75,000 to 1000cc cars, Rs150,000 to 1300cc cars and Rs200,000 to 1600cc cars that were damaged during the lawyers attack at PIC.

So far, 22 cars have been officially listed in this regard.

The hospital administration has directed the owners to submit their identity cards and pictures of cars.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr