Punjab government decides to compensate damage caused to vehicles during PIC attack

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to compensate the damage caused to vehicles by violent lawyers during the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack in Lahore.

According to media details, Rs50,000 will be given to 800cc cars, Rs75,000 to 1000cc cars, Rs150,000 to 1300cc cars and Rs200,000 to 1600cc cars that were damaged during the lawyers attack at PIC.

So far, 22 cars have been officially listed in this regard.

The hospital administration has directed the owners to submit their identity cards and pictures of cars.