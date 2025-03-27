Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Five Pakistanis given Death Sentence, 100 years in prison for ‘Online Blasphemy’

ISLAMABAD – A local court has handed down capital punishment and 100 years of imprisonment to five men for sharing blasphemous content online.

The verdict was delivered in Rawalpindi, as group of men was found guilty of spreading material deemed extremely offensive. Besides death sentences, the court also handed down life imprisonment terms for desecrating Holy Quran and inciting religious offense.

Reports said the complaint was filed accusing individuals of sharing blasphemous content on social media. A raid was conducted, which led to the arrest of key suspect, who used to share these pictures. Four other suspects were identified through the account.

These punishments would be served concurrently as the accused have the option to appeal decision in higher courts. This case comes amidst a rising number of blasphemy-related charges filed in Pakistan in recent years, often brought by private vigilante groups that monitor online activity for perceived offenses.

The ruling comes amid another similar controversy as Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt invited trouble with launch of his perfume “295,” referencing Pakistan’s blasphemy legislation. Butt, who is performing Umrah, faces up to 10 years in prison for two blasphemy-related charges linked to videos he posted online.

As online blasphemy cases continue to rise, rights activists raised concerns over increasing role of vigilante groups in policing internet content and the potential for misuse of the laws in nation of 242 million.

YouTuber Rajab Butt booked for blasphemy with launch of new perfume '295'

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Latest

