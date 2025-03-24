Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Another Case Registered Against Youtuber Rajab Butt

LAHORE – Another case has been registered against well-known YouTuber Rajab Butt.

The case, filed under the PECA Act at Nishtar Colony Police Station, includes charges related to hurting sentiments.

According to reports, the case also mentions his recent perfume launch, which sparked strong reactions from various circles.

Police stated that a full investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken accordingly.

It is worth noting that Rajab Butt has previously been in the news for controversial statements and content, with multiple cases already filed against him.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

Daily Pakistan Global

