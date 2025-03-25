COAS General Asim Munir’s mother passes away; condolences pour in from all quarters

ISLAMABAD – The mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir breathed her last, leaving nation in mourning.

This loss has deeply saddened the nation, and the heartfelt tributes continue to come in from various quarters, reflecting the respect and admiration for the family during this time of grief.

Daily Pakistan Group extended its heartfelt condolences, praying that Allah Almighty grants eternal peace to the deceased and provides strength and patience to the grieving family during this difficult time.

President Asif Zardari prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for courage and perseverance for the family to endure this tremendous loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also mourned the loss, sating that he shares the sorrow of General Asim Munir and his family, offering prayers for the deceased. Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also conveyed his grief, praying for patience and strength for the family in this sorrowful time.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sent his heartfelt condolences and offering sympathy to the army chief and his family. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman joined in expressing his heartfelt condolences, praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the grieving family.