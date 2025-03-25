Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

COAS General Asim Munir’s mother passes away; condolences pour in from all quarters

Coas General Asim Munirs Mother Passes Away Condolences Pour In From All Quarters

ISLAMABAD – The mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir breathed her last, leaving nation in mourning.

This loss has deeply saddened the nation, and the heartfelt tributes continue to come in from various quarters, reflecting the respect and admiration for the family during this time of grief.

Daily Pakistan Group extended its heartfelt condolences, praying that Allah Almighty grants eternal peace to the deceased and provides strength and patience to the grieving family during this difficult time.

President Asif Zardari prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for courage and perseverance for the family to endure this tremendous loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also mourned the loss, sating that he shares the sorrow of General Asim Munir and his family, offering prayers for the deceased. Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also conveyed his grief, praying for patience and strength for the family in this sorrowful time.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sent his heartfelt condolences and offering sympathy to the army chief and his family. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman joined in expressing his heartfelt condolences, praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the grieving family.

Pak PM Shahbaz, Army Chief Asim Munir attend Martyrs’ Memorial on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 25 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 306.5
UK Pound  GBP 361.75 365.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.15 747.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search