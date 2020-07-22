Eidul Azha — Fawad’s tweet about second day moon of Zil Haj divides users into two camps
09:28 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Eidul Azha — Fawad’s tweet about second day moon of Zil Haj divides users into two camps
ISLAMABAD – A debate has ensued on Twitter about Eid ul Azha, which has been announced on August 1 by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, after Federal Minister for Science and Technology questioned age of the month of the Zil-Haj moon.

“Is this is the first day moon?” the minister, who on Tuesday also claimed that moon for the next Islamic month was born and rejected Ruet-e-Hilal committee’s decision, questioned by sharing a pictures of the moon on Twitter.

“Is first day moon is visible for so much long time after sunset?” he hurled another questions and asked the people they should decide themselves.

Following the tweet, the social media users divided into two groups with one opposing the science minister while another putting weight behind him.

A user Khalid Munir said that Fawad was right as the moon is still high in the sky at 7:48pm.

The opponent group said that the minister should not intervene in the matters of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

