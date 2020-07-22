Eidul Azha — Fawad’s tweet about second day moon of Zil Haj divides users into two camps

ISLAMABAD – A debate has ensued on Twitter about Eid ul Azha, which has been announced on August 1 by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, after Federal Minister for Science and Technology questioned age of the month of the Zil-Haj moon.

“Is this is the first day moon?” the minister, who on Tuesday also claimed that moon for the next Islamic month was born and rejected Ruet-e-Hilal committee’s decision, questioned by sharing a pictures of the moon on Twitter.

“Is first day moon is visible for so much long time after sunset?” he hurled another questions and asked the people they should decide themselves.

کیا یہ پہلی کا چاند ہے؟ کیا سورج کے غروب ہونے کے بعد اتنی دیر چاند سر آسماں رہتا ہے؟ عوام خود فیصلہ کر لیں۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/ArmADAdVoi — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 22, 2020

Following the tweet, the social media users divided into two groups with one opposing the science minister while another putting weight behind him.

A user Khalid Munir said that Fawad was right as the moon is still high in the sky at 7:48pm.

At 1948 hrs it is still high in the sky @fawadchaudhry was righ pic.twitter.com/fkpacFH3fM — Khalid Munir (@Khalid_Munir) July 22, 2020

Not at all. It’s at least second day’s moon. — Shahjhan Malik | #WearAMask (@shahjhan_malikk) July 22, 2020

The opponent group said that the minister should not intervene in the matters of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

حضور والاہوش کے ناخن لیں!

عید الفطر اور عید الاضحی اسلامی تہوار ہیں جن کا تعین اسلامی اصولوں پر ہوتا ہے مطلع ابر آلود ہونے کی صورت میں نبی کریم صلی اللہ علیہ وسلم نے 30 کا مہینہ پورا کرنے کا حکم دیا ہے — Muhammad Bilal (@mbilal079) July 22, 2020