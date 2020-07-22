Sindh introduces new camera-readable vehicle registration number plates

KARACHI: Sindh government has launched new camera-readable vehicle registration number plates for vehicles with various modern security features, announced provincial excise department on Wednesday.

Director-General Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Department Sindh, Shoaib Siddiqui talking to private news channel said that the new number plates for vehicles would be produced in coordination with the National Radio and Telecommunications (NRTC).

He said that the new number plates will help in tracking vehicles, besides making it easier to get data of the vehicle.

The official explained that the new number plates would have five security features, including a

The new plates, he said, will carry tracking chip/radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag, laser serial number identification, the Sindh government's monogram, integrated laser mark, and embedded graphics on it.

He revealed that the number plates with security features will be started issuing from November 2020, adding that only registered vehicles will get them in the first phase.

In second phase, new number plates will be issued to vehicles in the transfer category.