US ranks Pakistan as most improved country in nuclear security
Share
WASHINGTON - A leading US non-proliferation watchdog, Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), has ranked Pakistan as the most improved in security of those countries holding nuclear materials, improving its overall score by seven points.
In its Nuclear Security Index released for the year 2020, it said that Pakistan is the most improved among countries with materials in 2020, which improved its overall score by adopting new on-site physical protection and cyber security regulations, improving insider threat protection measures, and more.
The Nuclear Threat Initiative further said that Pakistan's score improvement for regulatory measures is the second largest improvement for regulations in the Index since 2012, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed has welcomed the Nuclear Threat Initiative index for the year 2020.
In a Tweet, he said that we welcome that Nuclear Threat Initiative on weapons of mass destruction has categorized Pakistan as most improved country for nuclear security measures in its Nuclear Security Index 2020.
He said Pakistan's improvement is also the second largest ever by a country since the NTI Index was launched in 2012.
- Wrong injection causes blindness to 9 patients in Abbottabad09:53 AM | 23 Jul, 2020
- CPEC; SEZs, roads, motorways & energy projects to change fate of ...09:17 AM | 23 Jul, 2020
-
- US ranks Pakistan as most improved country in nuclear security08:28 AM | 23 Jul, 2020
- Averting Sea-Blindness in Realm of Blue Economy11:46 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- The Journey of a Pakistani Carpenter to a Fashion Model in Saudi Arab07:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Syra Yousuf celebrates daughter Nooreh's sixth birthday07:22 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Rubina Ashraf returns home after defeating coronavirus06:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020