International media visits LoC
Web Desk
08:57 AM | 23 Jul, 2020
RAWALPINDI - International media has visited Line of Control (LoC) at Chirikot Sector to interact with victims of continued Indian ceasefire violations.

In Poonch sector, International media was shown areas towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately target civilian population with heavy weapons, mortars against all international conventions.

The media also witnessed military posts deployed along LOC eyeball-to-eyeball. 

International media witnessed the situation along LoC and was also shown the Indians surveillance grid and obstacle system along the LoC having depth of anti-infiltration grid 3-4 km from LOC.

