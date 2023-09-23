ATC grants bail to Sanam Javed, other PTI leaders in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Punjab capital granted bail to nine PTI leaders, including Sanam Javed and Robina Jamali, in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed approved the pleas filed by the suspects, who have been detained for months, after hearing arguments from petitioners and prosecution lawyers.

The court has ordered the police to release all the nine PTI leaders from jail. The judge has directed all accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

Earlier this year, protester PTI workers and leaders vandalised the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, also known as Jinnah House, following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case in May.

The protesters also damaged civil and military properties in several other cities, including Peshawar, Sialkot and Multan.

Later, security department launched a crackdown on suspects involved in attacking and damaging the military properties. Several PTI leaders from Punjab, including former minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, were arrested.