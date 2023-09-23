Pakistan's aviation regulator to be split into two different entities

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority would be split into two separate entities, it emerged on Saturday.

According to a notification issued for the said purpose, a high-profile 9-member committee has been constituted with Joint Secretary Ministry of Aviation, Shazia Rizvi as the committee’s chairperson, and Air Vice Marshal Taimoor Iqbal as its coordinator.

As per the details available, the PCAA will be split up into two departments i.e. Pakistan Airport Authority and Bureau of Air Safety Investigation, and the committee will distribute the PCAA’s assets and funds between the new departments; the committee has been given time till October 15th to complete the task.

The committee will undertake an examination of matters pertaining to the transfer of PCAA officers and records. Additionally, it will oversee the allocation of resources including office space, furniture, machinery, vehicles, and funds among various departments.

Other members of the committee include Joint Secretary Ministry of Aviation Iqbal Asif, Joint Secretary Finance Division Abdul Malik, PCAA Deputy DG Regulatory Nadir Shafi Dar, Aircraft Accident Investigation Board President Air Commodore Mirza Amir Vilayat, PCAA Finance Director Saqib Butt, Director Sameer Saeed, Director APS Sadiqur Rehman and Director HR Abid Ali.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is a regulatory body responsible for overseeing and managing civil aviation activities within Pakistan. Its role and responsibilities encompass several key areas including formulating and enforcing rules, regulations, and standards to ensure safe, secure, and efficient civil aviation operations.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is also tasked with monitoring and maintaining safety standards for all aspects of civil aviation, including airworthiness of aircraft, maintenance practices, and operational procedures.

Moreover, the CAA manages and operates air traffic control services, navigation aids, and communication systems to ensure the safe movement of aircraft within Pakistan's airspace.

Besides, the authority is involved in the planning, development, and management of airports across the country. This includes infrastructure development, maintenance, and ensuring compliance with international standards.

It is still not sure which function of the authority would be performed by which entity to be specific.