China expands visa-free transit policy with addition of new ports

BEIJING - The government of China has expanded the visa-free transit policy, including more ports in the policy for availing the benefit.

The country's National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced expanding its 144-hour visa-free transit policy, with three additional entry points now available to accommodate more international travelers.

The decision increases the number of ports covered by the policy to 37 with newly included entry points such as Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Henan Province, Lijiang Sanyi International Airport in Yunnan Province, and the Mohan railway port in Yunnan.

Effective immediately, eligible foreign nationals can enter China without a visa through Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, with their stay limited to Henan Province. Similarly, travelers entering Yunnan can now explore beyond Kunming, including nine city and prefecture-level areas such as Lijiang, Dali, and Xishuangbanna.

Currently, citizens from 54 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, are eligible for the 144-hour visa-free policy. This policy is intended for short-term activities such as tourism and business visits.

The NIA emphasized that expanding the visa-free policy aims to provide more options for foreign nationals traveling and conducting business in China.

As demonstrated by statistics, China's visa-free policy is bringing positive results for the economy. Earlier this month, the NIA reported a significant increase in inbound trips to China, with 14.64 million visits by foreigners in the first half of the year, marking a 152.7 percent year-on-year rise. Of these, 8.54 million trips were made visa-free, accounting for 52 percent of all inbound visits and reflecting a 190.1 percent increase from the previous year.

The government is inking visa-free agreements with multiple countries. Chinese authorities have also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis in a bid to attract more and more tourists who were not able to fly due to COVID-triggered social distancing protocols.

Besides visa-free policies, China has implemented various measures to simplify entry processes for foreign nationals, including streamlined visa applications, exemptions for certain transit passengers from border checks, and improved mobile payment services for foreigners.