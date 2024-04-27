Another UK airport relaxes 100ml liquid rule for passengers

Search

Immigration

Web Desk
08:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
LONDON - The restrictions on carrying liquid in hand carry luggage are slowly being lifted as another airport in the United Kingdom has announced fresh relaxation.

Aberdeen International Airport (ABZ) has announced that it has removed the requirement for flyers to limit liquids in hand luggage to 100ml and place them in plastic bags. 

The development comes as UK airports are currently installing the latest scanners though the deadline set in this regard has been missed already. 

As per the fresh guidelines, Aberdeen International Airport allows passengers to keep laptops and liquids in their bags when passing through security.

Previously, Teesside and London City airports had introduced the relaxation after which queue times were reduced by 50 percent due to the elimination of manual bag checks.

The government of the United Kingdom has announced to install Next Generation Security Checkpoint (NGSC) Scanners at airports which effectively means that the current 100ml liquid rule will no longer be applicable.

The departing passengers from some of the airports are now eligible to carry bottles containing up to two liters in their hand luggage giving them more freedom and comfort.

Besides, flyers will also be allowed to retain electrical items like laptops in their carry-on bags when they pass through the new 3D scanners which are being rapidly set up across all airports in the country.

Despite the hurry, it was recently confirmed that the planned nationwide relaxation of rules regarding passengers carrying liquids in hand luggage has been delayed as the scanners have not been installed at notable airports in the country.

The government has now extended the deadline for several UK airports to June 1 to fully install the new scanning technology which comes as a relief for the flyers. The initial deadline for most major airports to install new scanners was December 2022 but multiple factors have delayed the installation and deployment of the technology.

It is to be highlighted for the information of passengers that the airports which have not been able to install the scanners would retain the 100ml liquid rule.

Immigration

08:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

