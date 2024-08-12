UAE introduces changes to labour law: Here's what will change for foreign workers

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have introduced changes to the country's Labour Law to improve the legal framework for workers and employers.

The fresh updates are part of efforts to make the UAE’s job market more competitive and ensure that everyone involved knows their rights and responsibilities.

Under the new rules, employers who violate these laws can face hefty fines ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million. The violations for which fines could be imposed include hiring workers without the proper permits, not providing jobs after bringing workers into the country, misusing work permits, or shutting down businesses without settling workers' rights. The same penalties apply if minors are employed illegally.

The law also introduces penalties for fake hiring practices, including false claims of hiring Emirati workers. Employers caught in such activities will face fines similar to those for other violations, and the fines will increase based on the number of workers involved.

In case of disputes between workers and employers, if there's disagreement over a decision made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the case will now go directly to the Court of First Instance, not the Court of Appeal. As part of the changes, any claims filed more than two years after an employment relationship ends will not be considered.

The law also gives the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation the authority to resolve cases of fake employment before they go to court, as long as the employer pays at least half of the minimum fine and returns any government incentives received under false pretenses, Gulf News reported.

The new Decree specifies that criminal charges related to fake employment practices, including fraudulent Emiratisation, can only be initiated if requested by the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation or an authorized representative.

In addition, the new decree-law states that all requests, disputes, and complaints related to employment rules will be sent by the Courts of Appeal to the appropriate Court of First Instance. This will apply from the date the new law takes effect, except for cases that have already been decided or are waiting for a final judgment.