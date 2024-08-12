Accountability within military is transparent, says DG ISPR after Faiz Hameed taken into custody

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said accountability within the military is a rigorous, strict, transparent, adding that it is an automated process that is ongoing at all times.

The military spokesperson has previously provided an explanation of the military's accountability process, detailing it during a press conference on May 7. He said there is no discrimination in the accountability process.

He also noted that the higher positions come with great responsibility and the accountability process stricter for them.

The DG ISPR emphasised that they take pride in their accountability system, which operates based on facts rather than allegations.

The statement comes after the process of Field General Court Marital was initiated against former ISI chief Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed after taking him into military custody in the Top City case.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” read ISPR’s official statement.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against him, under provisions of Pakistan Army Act, it added.

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established,” the military’s media wing said.