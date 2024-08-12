Search

Pakistan

Accountability within military is transparent, says DG ISPR after Faiz Hameed taken into custody

08:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
Accountability within military is transparent, says DG ISPR after Faiz Hameed taken into custody
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said accountability within the military is a rigorous, strict, transparent, adding that it is an automated process that is ongoing at all times.

The military spokesperson has previously provided an explanation of the military's accountability process, detailing it during a press conference on May 7. He said there is no discrimination in the accountability process. 

He also noted that the higher positions come with great responsibility and the accountability process stricter for them.

The DG ISPR emphasised that they take pride in their accountability system, which operates based on facts rather than allegations.

The statement comes after the process of Field General Court Marital was initiated against former ISI chief Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed after taking him into military custody in the Top City case.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” read ISPR’s official statement. 

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against him, under provisions of Pakistan Army Act, it added. 

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established,” the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan

09:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Islamabad reports 14 cases of dengue fever

09:37 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

PTI chairman says action against former ISI chief Faiz Hameed ...

08:56 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Wagah Border to be out of bounds for public on Independence Day

08:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Accountability within military is transparent, says DG ISPR after ...

07:46 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

PM Shehbaz announces one million smartphones, laptops for students; ...

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

Pakistan

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

09:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind ...

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

10:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Three security personnel martyred, 4 militants eliminated in Khyber ...

12:14 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Olympic Hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand reception in hometown ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Islamabad reports 14 cases of dengue fever

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 12 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: