Search

Pakistan

PTI chairman says action against former ISI chief Faiz Hameed 'internal matter' of army

Web Desk
09:37 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
Faiz Hameed
Source: File photo

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan stated that the army has its own structure and can take action against anyone at its discretion, when asked about his reaction to the military custody of former spymaster Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Gohar was questioned about PTI’s earlier demand for court martial proceedings against former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Gohar responded that he does not believe this was ever a demand made by the party.

When a journalist pointed out that the demand had indeed been made by PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, Gohar said he did not recall such a matter.

In a surprising development on Monday, the military's media wing announced that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed had been taken into military custody and that field general court martial proceedings had been initiated against him in connection with the Top City housing scheme scandal.

“Appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against the former spymaster under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR added that the action was taken following orders from the Supreme Court regarding the case.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Islamabad reports 14 cases of dengue fever

09:37 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

PTI chairman says action against former ISI chief Faiz Hameed ...

08:56 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Wagah Border to be out of bounds for public on Independence Day

08:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Accountability within military is transparent, says DG ISPR after ...

07:46 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

PM Shehbaz announces one million smartphones, laptops for students; ...

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

Pakistan

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

09:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind ...

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

10:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Three security personnel martyred, 4 militants eliminated in Khyber ...

12:14 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Olympic Hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand reception in hometown ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Islamabad reports 14 cases of dengue fever

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 12 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: