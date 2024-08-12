PTI chairman says action against former ISI chief Faiz Hameed 'internal matter' of army

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan stated that the army has its own structure and can take action against anyone at its discretion, when asked about his reaction to the military custody of former spymaster Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed.
Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Gohar was questioned about PTI’s earlier demand for court martial proceedings against former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Gohar responded that he does not believe this was ever a demand made by the party.
When a journalist pointed out that the demand had indeed been made by PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, Gohar said he did not recall such a matter.
In a surprising development on Monday, the military's media wing announced that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed had been taken into military custody and that field general court martial proceedings had been initiated against him in connection with the Top City housing scheme scandal.
“Appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against the former spymaster under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
The ISPR added that the action was taken following orders from the Supreme Court regarding the case.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
