PTI chairman says action against former ISI chief Faiz Hameed 'internal matter' of army

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan stated that the army has its own structure and can take action against anyone at its discretion, when asked about his reaction to the military custody of former spymaster Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Gohar was questioned about PTI’s earlier demand for court martial proceedings against former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Gohar responded that he does not believe this was ever a demand made by the party.

When a journalist pointed out that the demand had indeed been made by PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, Gohar said he did not recall such a matter.

In a surprising development on Monday, the military's media wing announced that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed had been taken into military custody and that field general court martial proceedings had been initiated against him in connection with the Top City housing scheme scandal.

“Appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against the former spymaster under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR added that the action was taken following orders from the Supreme Court regarding the case.