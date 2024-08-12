Paris Olympics 2024: How Pakistan left India behind on points table!

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games near their conclusion, Pakistan has left India behind on the points table.

Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem made history by making a 92.97 metre throw. India has secured a total of 6 medals—5 bronze and 1 silver. Neeraj Chopra, the javelin throw sensation, was India's top contender for a gold medal. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before her 50kg women's freestyle final.

On the points table, Pakistan is on 62nd position while India is on 71st position.

In Olympic rankings, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) typically prioritizes countries based on the number of gold medals won by their athletes. If two or more nations have the same number of gold medals, the rankings are then determined by the number of silver medals, and if needed, by the number of bronze medals.