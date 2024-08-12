Paris Olympics 2024: How Pakistan left India behind on points table!

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games near their conclusion, Pakistan has left India behind on the points table.
Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem made history by making a 92.97 metre throw. India has secured a total of 6 medals—5 bronze and 1 silver. Neeraj Chopra, the javelin throw sensation, was India's top contender for a gold medal. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before her 50kg women's freestyle final.
On the points table, Pakistan is on 62nd position while India is on 71st position.
In Olympic rankings, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) typically prioritizes countries based on the number of gold medals won by their athletes. If two or more nations have the same number of gold medals, the rankings are then determined by the number of silver medals, and if needed, by the number of bronze medals.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
