Maryam Nawaz forms new Punjab Sports Board, includes Aisam-ul-Haq and Arshad Nadeem

Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, has established a new Punjab Sports Board, appointing Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar as its Chairman from the provincial sports ministry, while Awais Rauf will serve as Vice Chairman from the educational field.
Olympic star athlete Arshad Nadeem has been appointed as a member of the Punjab Sports Board, along with tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq and former captain of the Women's Cricket Team, Sana Mir. Other notable members include Olympian Khawaja Junaid, MNA Saad Waseem, MPA Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chatha, Arshad Sattar, Ammara Rabab, and Waseem Akhtar, alongside journalists Omar Islam and Asad Zia.
Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar expressed his appreciation to the Chief Minister of Punjab for selecting the best athletes and experienced Olympians for the Punjab Sports Board. The inclusion of these top-tier and professional members reflects the commitment to enhance sports development in Punjab.
The formation of the new board aims to boost sports infrastructure and promote excellence in sports across the province, aligning with the vision to elevate Punjab as a hub of sporting talent and achievement.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
