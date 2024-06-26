Maryam Nawaz forms new Punjab Sports Board, includes Aisam-ul-Haq and Arshad Nadeem

Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, has established a new Punjab Sports Board, appointing Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar as its Chairman from the provincial sports ministry, while Awais Rauf will serve as Vice Chairman from the educational field.

Olympic star athlete Arshad Nadeem has been appointed as a member of the Punjab Sports Board, along with tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq and former captain of the Women's Cricket Team, Sana Mir. Other notable members include Olympian Khawaja Junaid, MNA Saad Waseem, MPA Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chatha, Arshad Sattar, Ammara Rabab, and Waseem Akhtar, alongside journalists Omar Islam and Asad Zia.

Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar expressed his appreciation to the Chief Minister of Punjab for selecting the best athletes and experienced Olympians for the Punjab Sports Board. The inclusion of these top-tier and professional members reflects the commitment to enhance sports development in Punjab.

The formation of the new board aims to boost sports infrastructure and promote excellence in sports across the province, aligning with the vision to elevate Punjab as a hub of sporting talent and achievement.