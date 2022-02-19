Quetta Gladiators James Faulkner pulls out of PSL7 over difference with PCB
LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators’ James Faulkner has announced to pull out of the remainder of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL7) over differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board about his contractual payments.
The Australian all-rounder made the announcement on Twitter, stating: “I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments”.
“I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.
“It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing,” he said.
“But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position,” Faulkner concluded.
More to follow…
