‘Spears of Victory 2022’ multinational exercise continues in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH – The Rumah Al-Nasr or "Spears of Victory 2022" exercise continues its activities at the Air Warfare Center in eastern Saudi Arabia, with the participation of troops from several countries.

The exercise was held in the presence of the Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, Lieutenant-General Mazyad bin Suleiman Al-Amr, and Prince Lieutenant-General Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, Commander The US Central Air Force, Commander of the Royal Bahraini Air Force, Head of the National Guard Aviation Authority, and the commander of security aviation at the Presidency of State Security, with wide participation from all branches of the armed forces, the Ministry of National Guard, the Presidency of State Security, and several brotherly and friendly countries, according to state-run SPA new agency.

The attendees were briefed on what had been achieved in the exercise to date, as the participants demonstrated a high level of readiness and coordination in planning, preparation, and implementation, which contributes to enhancing joint work.

Prince Lieutenant-General Turki, the Base Commander, said: "I am pleased today to attend the second edition of the (Spears of Victory 2022) exercise, which is hosted by the Air Warfare Center of the Air Force, with the active participation of various countries in this edition, as well as other countries as observers. The version is seeing participants from the US, Bahrain, and Pakistan. Forces from the National Guard, the Presidency of State Security, and other branches of the armed forces are also taking part in this exercise, which represents an opportunity for the Air Force to raise its combat capabilities, as well as boost the level of joint work with the other branches of the armed forces”.

The exercise is being implemented in various stages, starting with the arrival of aircraft to King Abdulaziz Air Base, coupled with holding several lectures and academic studies for all air and technical crews, followed by the other stages of the exercise, which will continue to around 10 days of actual sorties.

The objectives of the exercise focus on strengthening relations with all participating countries, as well as raising the level of combat capability.