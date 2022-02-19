PCB rejects accusations after James Faulkner pulls out of PSL7
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday rejected Quetta Gladiators player James Faulkner’s allegations that his contractual agreements were not honoured by the country’s cricket body.
“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter,” it said on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, the Australian all-rounder left fans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) shocked by announcing his withdrawal from the event.
Taking to Twitter, Faulkner said: “I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments”.
“I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.
“It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing,” he said.
“But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position,” Faulkner concluded.
