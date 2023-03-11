PSL8: Multan Sultans' Khushdil Shah fined for code of conduct violation

RAWALPINDI – Multan Sultans’ Khushdil Shah has been fined 10 percent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Khushdil was charged for violating Article 2.4 that reads as, “Disobeying an umpire’s instruction during the match”.
The incident took place in the 15th over of Multan Sultans’ batting, when Khushdil, twice in the over asked umpires to check the ball.
Since Khushdil pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Muhammad Javed, there was no need of a formal hearing. The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Martin Saggers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.