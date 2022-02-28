PSL7: Did PM Imran predict Qalandars’ victory under Afridi’s captaincy?
Share
LAHORE – A number of predictions were made about the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 7 while Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the former captain of national cricket, also predicted changes under a young skipper.
As Afridi led Qalandars outclassed Multan Sultans by 42 runs to get their first-ever title, a prediction of the premier is making headlines as he pointed positive changes under the new skipper.
Imran Khan, a charismatic all-rounder of his generation, earlier met with Qalandars leadership and commended the franchise for picking Shaheen Afridi. Khan hailed Qalandar's decision saying 'youth always deliver results'.
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old paceman has become the youngest captain to lead a team to win a tournament trophy.
PSL7 Final: Shaheen Afridi’s father says ... 05:17 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi’s father Ayaz Afridi Sunday hoped that Qalanadars ...
Qalandars are Pakistan Super League champions as the franchise witnessed its first-ever win at Gaddafi Stadium, where crowd support reached mystical levels on Sunday.
Chasing 181, Mohammad Hafeez David Wiese, among other players outclassed high flying Sultans in the final encounter.
President Alvi, Army Chief Bajwa watch PSL7 final ... 12:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – February 27 was a night to remember for Lahorites as Qalandars finally bag their maiden title while ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
-
- Russian footballers to play without flag, anthem as FIFA proposes ...03:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
-
-
- PSL7: Did PM Imran predict Qalandars’ victory under Afridi’s ...02:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Coke Studio 14 - Twitter reacts to Faris Shafi and Meesha Shafi’s ...02:17 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022