PSL7: Did PM Imran predict Qalandars’ victory under Afridi’s captaincy?

Web Desk
02:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – A number of predictions were made about the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 7 while Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the former captain of national cricket, also predicted changes under a young skipper.

As Afridi led Qalandars outclassed Multan Sultans by 42 runs to get their first-ever title, a prediction of the premier is making headlines as he pointed positive changes under the new skipper.

Imran Khan, a charismatic all-rounder of his generation, earlier met with Qalandars leadership and commended the franchise for picking Shaheen Afridi. Khan hailed Qalandar's decision saying 'youth always deliver results'.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old paceman has become the youngest captain to lead a team to win a tournament trophy.

Qalandars are Pakistan Super League champions as the franchise witnessed its first-ever win at Gaddafi Stadium, where crowd support reached mystical levels on Sunday.

Chasing 181, Mohammad Hafeez David Wiese, among other players outclassed high flying Sultans in the final encounter.

Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' historic win in PSL7 final
04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

