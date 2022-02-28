PSL7: Did PM Imran predict Qalandars’ victory under Afridi’s captaincy?

LAHORE – A number of predictions were made about the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 7 while Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the former captain of national cricket, also predicted changes under a young skipper.

As Afridi led Qalandars outclassed Multan Sultans by 42 runs to get their first-ever title, a prediction of the premier is making headlines as he pointed positive changes under the new skipper.

Imran Khan, a charismatic all-rounder of his generation, earlier met with Qalandars leadership and commended the franchise for picking Shaheen Afridi. Khan hailed Qalandar's decision saying 'youth always deliver results'.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old paceman has become the youngest captain to lead a team to win a tournament trophy.

Qalandars are Pakistan Super League champions as the franchise witnessed its first-ever win at Gaddafi Stadium, where crowd support reached mystical levels on Sunday.

Chasing 181, Mohammad Hafeez David Wiese, among other players outclassed high flying Sultans in the final encounter.